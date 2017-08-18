On Thursday evening police in Moose Jaw, Sask., used a Taser in the arrest of a 16 year-old male, who police say was using a knife to inflict wounds on his own face.

According to a media release, members of the Moose Jaw Police were investigating a report of people using intravenous drugs at Crescent Park.

When police arrived they found a male youth who was in breach of court conditions. Police say the youth pulled a knife from his pocket, waved it at police and began using it to cut his own face.

Police used the Taser and were able to take the youth into custody.

According to police, the suspect continued to be combative after being handcuffed and kicked one of the officers in the chest.

The youth was taken to hospital and treated for his self-inflicted wounds.

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges, including assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and six breaches of a court order.

The youth will remain in custody while awaiting his first court appearance.