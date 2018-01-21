The Moose Jaw Police Service has taken a man into custody after an early-morning incident where a man allegedly assaulted multiple officers and citizens with bear spray.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were patrolling along 1st Avenue N.W. in Moose Jaw, when a man was seen spraying people.

Police confronted the man, who allegedly went on to spray two officers.

A foot chase ended with police arresting the man.

Three police officers were treated for minor injuries and released from hospital. Two other people were treated on scene by EMS and one was taken to hospital.

Police said a 23-year-old man from Moose Jaw will face a total of nine charges, including assaulting police with a weapon, resisting arrest and breach of court order. Other possible charges are pending.

The man is set to appear in court on Monday morning.