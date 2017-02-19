Two people are in hospital after a five-vehicle collision on Sunday in Moose Jaw.

Police say a man in a truck had a medical emergency behind the wheel just before he collided with four parked vehicles, a pedestrian and a Tim Hortons.

The driver and the pedestrian were both transported to hospital, though the pedestrian's injuries were minor. The injuries of the driver are undetermined, police said.

Moose Jaw police, the fire department and EMS responded to the incident, which took place on the corner Thatcher Drive E. and Diefenbaker Drive.

The damage to the vehicles and building is estimated to be $100,000.