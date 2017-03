A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being hit by a vehicle in Moose Jaw Friday.

The Moose Jaw Police Service was dispatched to 9th Avenue NW and Edmonton Street at 4:46 p.m. CST after the collision.

CP Police, EMS and Moose Jaw fire also attended.

The teen was taken to hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said damage to the vehicle that struck the girl is estimated to be $3,000.