Moose Jaw man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Roy Gerolami, 52, was sentenced to 9 months in jail after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

52-year-old Roy Gerolami plead guilty to possession of child pornography

Moose Jaw police and Internet Child Exploitation unit, spent months investigating before laying charges against Roy Gerolami. (Moose Jaw Police Service)

A Moose Jaw man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and now faces nine months in jail, according to the crown prosecutor's office.

Roy Gerolami, 52, was also facing charges of sexual interference, making child pornography and voyeurism. Those charges were stayed.

Gerolami is also facing one year of probation and will be required to submit his DNA to the national DNA data bank. For the next 10 years he will also be registered under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.​

Gerolami was investigated by the provincial Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) unit and Moose Jaw police after someone lodged a complaint about him.

In 2007 he was found to be in violation of a court order to stay away from children or public spots where children could be, like pools, parks, playgrounds and schools.

