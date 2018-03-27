Moose Jaw man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A Moose Jaw man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and now faces nine months in jail, according to the crown prosecutor's office.

Roy Gerolami, 52, was also facing charges of sexual interference, making child pornography and voyeurism. Those charges were stayed.

Gerolami is also facing one year of probation and will be required to submit his DNA to the national DNA data bank. For the next 10 years he will also be registered under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.​

Gerolami was investigated by the provincial Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) unit and Moose Jaw police after someone lodged a complaint about him.

In 2007 he was found to be in violation of a court order to stay away from children or public spots where children could be, like pools, parks, playgrounds and schools.