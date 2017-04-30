Moose Jaw police are searching for suspects after an early morning brawl left one person stabbed and another beaten unconscious.

Police were called to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue NW. at around 2:30 a.m. CST on Sunday for a stabbing.

Two groups of people, described by officers as a mix of youths and young adults, had been brawling. It is unclear what caused the melee.

Police thanked several Good Samaritans who stepped in to offer assistance to those who were hurt.

Both victims were transported to F.H. Wigmore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.