Five vehicles were left with thousands of dollars in damage and a woman will be charged with impaired driving after a collision in Moose Jaw, Sask. Friday night.

The Moose Jaw Police Service says around 10:40 p.m. CST, a vehicle was travelling east on the 400 block of Home Street W.

According to a release, the vehicle collided with several other vehicles, resulting in an estimated $40,000 worth of damage.

The woman who was behind the wheel was treated by paramedics before she was arrested. She provided a breath sample and police say she will subsequently be charged for driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.