One man has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly fleeing Moose Jaw police early Sunday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m. CST, officers attempted a traffic stop on the zero block of Fairford Street W.

Police say the man fled in a truck, driving through a red light on Main Street N. and continuing east on Fairford Street.

The police did not pursue the driver due to speeding and safety concerns.

Additional officers began scouring the area for the vehicle. The truck was found a short time later, outside of the city in a vacant lot off Caribou Street E.

The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said his licence was suspended for 72 hours because of alcohol consumption and his vehicle impounded for 30 days. He will make a court appearance at a later date.