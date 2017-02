Police are investigating a house fire which occurred Sunday in Moose Jaw.

Police, the fire department and EMS responded to the scene of the fire — a home on the 100 block of Lillooet Street E.

The lone occupant of the home, a man, was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police say the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.