Moose Jaw police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Tyrel Munroe, who also uses the last name Peequaqat, who is wanted for second-degree murder and breach of probation.

Munroe is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to have connections to Regina. Members of the public are asked not to approach him if he is spotted.

Early Tuesday morning, the Moose Jaw Police Service was called to a home on the 1200 block of Third Avenue N.E. Police said officers found an injured man.

The man, who was pronounced dead in hospital, was later identified by police as 21-year-old Bailey Anderson. Police said Anderson was stabbed.

Anderson and Munroe were known to each other, according to a police news release. The two were involved in an altercation which lead up to the stabbing, the release said.

Police are also looking for 25-year-old Kristen Desjarlais as a person of interest. She hasn't been charged in connection with Anderson's death.

Police say it's unknown whether or not Desjarlais and Munroe are together but that she also is believed to have connections to Regina.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.