A man was arrested in Moose Jaw Sunday afternoon after allegedly pointing a gun at people nearby and causing a three-car accident.

Police were dispatched to Main Street north and Manitoba Street after receiving a call that a man was carrying a handgun and pointing it at people.

Once on the scene, police tried to speak with the man, but he was unresponsive and pointed the gun at police.

According to witnesses, the weapon the man was holding was, in fact, a BB gun. A three-car accident happened as people tried to flee.

The man is facing several firearms related charges and the incident is still under investigation. As of 5:00 p.m. CST Main Street was open to the public again.

Cpl. Kevin Pilsworth with the Moose Jaw Police Service confirmed that the man was taken in to custody around 3:30 p.m. No one was harmed during the incident.

More details to come ...