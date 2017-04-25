Moose Jaw police are searching for a man after a credit union was robbed Tuesday morning.

Police say the man entered the credit union, located on the city's 300 block of Fourth Avenue SW, at approximately 11:47 a.m. CST.

The man walked up to the teller and handed a note over, which demanded cash.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.