A couple from Moose Jaw, Sask. says they are still shaking after being caught up in a shooting at a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Carla Unser and her husband Jay were about 10 rows back from the stage at the Route 91 Harvest music festival as they watched Jason Aldean perform.

They had been to the same festival two years ago and Unser said they were looking forward to another great experience. About four songs in, they heard popping sounds that they thought were fireworks.

"Jason Aldean and everyone ran off the stage and they said, 'Everyone get down as low as you can go' and we all just went down on the ground," Unser said. "My husband said, 'That's not fireworks, that's a gun.'"

They hid behind a trailer and bushes as they ran back to the MGM Grand where they are staying.

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after hearing gun fire. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Unser said it probably took about five to seven minutes but "it felt like forever."

Back at their room, they rushed to call family and friends. The hotel has been on lockdown since they returned to it and Unser said they only left the room once to eat.

The couple was scheduled to leave Las Vegas Wednesday. They tried to leave Monday, but were turned away due to the high volume of outgoing travellers. Unser said they decided pay extra to get flights out of the city Tuesday.

When asked if she would ever go back to Vegas, Unser said, "As of right now, I'll say I don't want to."

"It was crazy. You just don't think it will happen to you."

Las Vegas police and emergency vehicles sit on scene following Sunday night's deadly shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

When they are back in Saskatchewan, Unser said they plan to seek counselling to work through the trauma.

By Monday afternoon, officials confirmed that at least 59 people were killed and 527 injured in the shooting, which is the biggest mass shooting in recent history.