A Moose Jaw, Sask., man is accused of making child pornography, after city police and the Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) unit spent several months investigating.

Roy Albert Gerolami, 52, has been charged with sexual interference, possessing and making child pornography and voyeurism.

Police say the investigation began after a complaint of sexual interference earlier this year. That led to a search of a house in Moose Jaw, which prompted more charges.

Gerolami has been in trouble with police before.

In 2007 he was found in violation of a court order to stay away from children or public places where children were likely to be, such as pools, parks and schools.

Gerolami has been released by police with conditions. He will be in court on Nov. 6.