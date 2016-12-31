Moose Jaw police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured during a break and enter.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 0 block of Lillooet Street West for an assault complaint. When police arrived, they found the victim injured. She had been assaulted with an unknown weapon.

Police say the assault happened after she confronted an unknown man who had broken into her home.

The suspect had fled the scene. Officers and a canine unit were unable to locate the suspect.

The woman was transported to the F.H. Wigmore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was later released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-964-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.