A police officer in Moose Jaw suffered minor injuries after a fleeing SUV smashed into the officer's cruiser early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at 4:45 a.m. CST officers were sent to the South Hill neighbourhood after receiving reports of a suspicious incident. As officers were arriving, an SUV fled the area.

The SUV drove into a parked police cruiser that was cordoning off the area. The SUV then escaped.

A police officer suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention. The police car was rendered inoperable.

Police located the SUV on Wednesday afternoon and arrested and charged a man and a woman. Both made their first appearance in court on Thursday.