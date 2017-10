On Sunday afternoon fire crews responded to a fire call in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood.

Three fire engines rushed to the house on the 2300 block of Montreal Street after 3:00 p.m. CST. There was no visible fire coming from the house though there was was smoke coming out of windows and the front door.

At least two dogs were removed from the home and taken by the Regina Humane Society for veterinary care.

No one was home at the time of the fire.