In 1999, Tadmore, Sask.-born Monte Perepelkin was at the top of his game. The self-described "adrenaline junkie" was a professional motocross racer preparing for a competition in Lethbridge, Alta. — a competition that would leave him paralyzed from the neck down.

"I was leading the first lap," recalled Perepelkin from his home in Calgary. "I hit a triple jump on my third lap, flew over the handlebars … and broke my neck.

"I was fully conscious, and somehow knew it was permanent. I just started thinking about my kids, and that I'd never be able to hug them again," he said.

Perepelkin's new autobiography, A Perfect Life, details his journey from the world of professional motocross racing to life as a quadriplegic.

'An unwinnable situation'

This photo was taken just minutes before Perepelkin's life-altering accident. (Submitted by Monte Perepelkin)

Barely 30 years old at the time of the accident, Perepelkin described the four years that followed as "an unwinnable situation," comparing the struggle to a "Volkswagen pulling a motorhome up a never-ending hill."

That struggle took a toll.

"My wife was stuck doing all of my care, and our kids were young, so she was saddled with a lot of the work.

"It was a little too much, I think, and she eventually left me."

Perepelkin said the dissolution of his marriage left him shattered and suicidal.

"I already lost everything in my life, and that was the one part I was clinging on to."

'Light at the end of the tunnel'

Perepelkin credits his two daughters for helping him realize there is more to life than his physical body. (Submitted by Monte Perepelkin)

Now in his 40s, Perepelkin credits his two young daughters for getting him through that dark time.

"They were playing dolls one day, and my daughter said, 'Daddy, I'm glad you're in a wheelchair, because we get to see you all the time and play with you.'

"I realized I had opportunity that most dads never get — I get to spend nearly every day with them."

Perepelkin started to focus on what he could do, rather than on what he couldn't. Eventually, he started writing for a motocross magazine, patiently typing out his articles using a mouth stick.

"Over time, I realized our physical bodies are of very small consequence when it comes to how we live, who we are, and even how we love."

In 2014, Perepelkin decided to start writing his autobiography, which was released Wednesday.

"I hope it helps people who face adversity to realize there is light at the end of the tunnel."