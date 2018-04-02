Prairie South School Division employee fired after misappropriating more than $18K

A former employee of the Prairie South School Division was fired after $18,795 in funds were misappropriated, according to a quarterly provincial school division loss report.

The report details money lost by school divisions in the province between Dec. 1, 2017 and Feb. 28, 2018.

The identity of the fired Prairie South division employee was not included in the report. It says says $6,749 of the $18,795 lost has been recovered and that efforts, including reporting the incident to police, are being made to recover the rest

The incident is dated December 18, 2017 but the misappropriation allegedly happened "over a period of time."

Regina Public Schools reported two incidents involving equipment being delivered to a school during a construction project and later going missing. The division lost three interactive projectors worth a combined $5,808 and a television worth $661, the report says.

Other losses outlined in the report include: