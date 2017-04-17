The deadline for people, groups and organizations to file an application for standing or funding in the upcoming inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women closes Tuesday.

Originally, the deadline had been set for April 10 but it was pushed back to April 18 earlier this month.

Applications must be submitted to the National Inquiry no later than 7 p.m. CST or 5 p.m. PST.

Applications can be faxed in to 1-604-775-5009 or emailed to info@mmiwg-ffada.ca.

There are two types of standing which can be applied for: regional or national.

Regions are confined to specific jurisdictions such as provinces and territories. Applicants can apply in multiple areas. Issue-specific standing can also be applied for at the national or regional level.

National applicants can apply to participate in events such as fact gathering hearings involving the federal government and federal institutions, and expert panels or individual expert witnesses that are national in scope for example.

More information can be found here.