Province says 3.5% MLA wage cut was always a 1-year plan after salaries increase

The Saskatchewan government is defending itself after a 3.5 per cent wage cut for the province's MLAs has expired and salaries are back up.

Cabinet members, MLAs (including NDP), political staff, as well as ministry and Crown heads had taken a 3.5 per cent wage cut after the 2017 provincial budget in an effort to reduce the then-$1.2 billion deficit.

"It was entirely transparent that it was for a one-year period of time," said MLA Jeremy Harrison, who sits on the Board of Internal Economy, the board which sets MLA wages.

The province's elected officials began earning higher wages once again in April when the 3.5 per cent wage cut expired on March 31. Last year's wage cuts saved the province about $700,000.

The province had also attempted to cut public sector employee wages by 3.5 per cent, which it said would save $250 million when first announced. The government faced opposition from unions and the savings weren't achieved.

Harrison noted that MLAs have received a 1.6 salary increase in total over the last four years, which he said "is not unreasonable" when compared to the rest of the economy.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili decried the expired wage cut as a 'publicity stunt' by the Saskatchewan Party. (CBC)

Opposition leader Ryan Meili described the wage cut as a "publicity stunt" and "wasn't about any sense of fiscal responsibility."

Meili continued to pile on the province, adding that the Saskatchewan Party was "doing that just to try and force that cut down the throats of regular workers," in reference to the public sector proposition.

All MLAs are once again being paid a base salary of $96,183, with additional allowance between $7,156 to $69,954 available depending on that MLA's function.

Cabinet ministers for example earn an extra $48,969 on top of their base salaries.