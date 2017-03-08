RCMP have laid a charge after an investigation into a sudden death on the Mistawasis First Nation, Sask., last week.

Danny Ledoux, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Cindy Joseph, 28, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, Sask.

Police say the two were known to each other.

On March 3, Shellbrook RCMP responded to a complaint at a home on Mistawasis. There, they found an unresponsive woman, later identified as Joseph.

Joseph was transported to a hospital in Shellbrook, where she was pronounced dead.

Ledoux will make his first court appearance in Prince Albert, Sask., provincial court on March 9.

Mistawasis is 130 kilometres north of Saskatoon.