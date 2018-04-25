Search party looking for missing Shellbrook senior

A Shellbrook search party is looking for a missing senior who has been missing since Tuesday.

Jim Mumm, 68, has health issues and may be confused or disoriented, police said in a news release.

They're asking people to check their backyard, sheds, garages or any outbuildings which can be used as shelter.

Mumm was last spotted walking down Second Street around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. He is believed to be on foot.

The search party consists of police, family members and local volunteers who are searching on foot, on horseback, by quad and air.

Mumm is 5'3, with short, white hair. He was last seen wearing a red and beige plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606, 310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.