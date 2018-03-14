Regina police are searching for a 75-year-old woman who went missing from the General Hospital area on Tuesday.

Marlene Watetch, who uses a wheelchair to get around, was last seen on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue around 8 a.m. CST.

She is approximately five foot six, 180 pounds, with brown hair in a pony tail, brown eyes and glasses.

She was last wearing blue hospital pants, a black jacket with a logo on the right side and slippers.

Police do not believe she has come to any harm but would like to ensure her safety due to her age.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.