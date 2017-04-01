Police in Regina are asking for the public's help as they try to locate a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

Leo Kortez Natawayous was last seen around 3:30 p.m. CST on the 1100 block of Cameron Street.

Natawayous is described as having a thin build with black, medium-length hair and brown eyes.

Police say there's no reason to believe Natawayous has come to harm, but because of his age, they want to make sure he's OK.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.