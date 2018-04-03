Missing 52-year-old last seen at Sask. provincial park

Police in Maple Creek are asking for the public's help to find a 52-year-old man last seen at a Saskatchewan provincial park.

Christopher Tuttle was reported missing to the RCMP on March 22, 2018. He was last seen in Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park on Feb. 16. His last contact with family was on Feb. 18. The park crosses the border between Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Police say Christopher Tuttle likes being alone in the outdoors but isn't usually out of touch with family for this long. (Maple Creek RCMP) Tuttle is described as having short to medium grey hair with an average build, and standing between 5'9" or 5'10".

He was last seen driving a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am on the Sask. side of the park, about 25 kilometres south of Maple Creek, close to Highway 21, RCMP said.

Maple Creek RCMP said he has extensive wilderness experience and enjoys being on his own but it is unusual for him to be out of contact for this long.

Police said he has some health issues that may prevent him from interacting with people. He is not considered to be a danger to others.

Anyone with information about Tuttle's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service, Maple Creek RCMP at 306-662-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).