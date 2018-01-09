Sask. inmate fails to return to jail after approved absence

Police are looking for a missing Prince Albert Correctional Centre inmate who failed to return from an approved temporary absence on Friday.

Jonathon Wade Benson, 31, left the facility on Jan. 5 but failed to return as scheduled on Jan. 6.

He had been serving six months at the facility for one count each of common assault and breach of probation.

Police said he is not considered a threat to public safety.

Benson is described as being six feet and one inch tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right arm and three cigarette burns on his left hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact their local police service or any detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.