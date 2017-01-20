Police in Regina are asking for assistance in locating a 10-year-old girl.

Patience Akapew was last seen Thursday around 8 p.m. CST in the 1300 block of Robinson Street in the city's North Central neighbourhood.

She is Métis, about 5′ 3″ and has a medium build with fair complexion, red hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and both of her ears are pierced.

Police said she was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweater with the number 10 written in white, and grey Adidas shoes.

"There is no reason to believe that Akapew has come to harm," police said in a news release Friday. "However, she is vulnerable because of her age and police need to locate her to ensure that she is safe."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact them at 306-777-6500. People can also provide information to the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8477.