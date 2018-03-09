Regina police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Hailey Gray was last seen in the area of Dixon Crescent around noon that day.

She is described as being five feet tall, with a slim build and curly brown hair with a shaved head on one side.

Police say Gray is a vulnerable person and they would like to ensure that she is safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.