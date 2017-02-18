Regina police are searching for 12-year-old Amy Lafond of Pilot Butte, Sask.

She was last seen on the 2900 block of Lakeview Avenue in Regina at approximately 8:20 p.m. CST on Friday.

She is described as being approximately five-foot-one-inch tall, 110 pounds and has a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided.

She is considered to be vulnerable because of her age and police want to ensure her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Local police should also be called, if Lafond is spotted.