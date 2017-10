Regina police are asking for the public's help in finding a 10-year-old girl.

Police say Shirlene Razor-Harrison was last seen on the 1300 block of Robinson Street in Regina.

She's described as 5'0 tall, with a thin build and long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing green glasses, a white shirt, black leggings and a pink jacket.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.