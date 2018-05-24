Regina police ask for public's help to find missing 3-year-old girl

Police are searching for a three-year-old girl after she went missing from the front yard of her Regina home on Thursday afternoon.

Regina Police Service said Macy Cappo was last seen at her home in the 1100 block of McTavish Street at 4 p.m. She has black hair shaved on the sides and hanging about 10 cm. over the top. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black "Monster High" pants, and blue sandals.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Macy Cappo is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, their local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.