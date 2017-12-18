The Regina Police Service is looking for two boys who have been missing since Friday.

Ashton Moise, 13, and Austin Moise, 12, are brothers. The boys were last seen on the 3300 block of Eastgate Dr. around 5 p.m. CST on Friday.

Austin is Indigenous, approximately five-foot-six and 140 pounds, and has a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Ashton is Indigenous, approximately five-foot-nine and 200 pounds, and has a dark complexion, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Police do not believe they have come to any harm but are concerned about the boys due to their age.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.