RCMP in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., are trying to locate 12-year-old Aiden Friday and 13-year-old Nicholas Netowayasin who haven't been seen since September 13.

Originally four boys went missing from the Treaty Four Gathering in Fort Qu'Appelle. Two boys were found quickly but the whereabouts of Friday and Netowayasin remain unknown.

Twelve-year-old Aiden Friday is 5'6" tall, 150 lbs, brown eyes, short dark brown hair, birth marks on left cheek, left eye and right chin. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, Adidas black pants and a Redskins hat.

Thirteen-year-old Nicholas Netowayasin is 5'7" tall, 175 lbs, dark brown eyes, curly black short hair and has a large black birth mark on his face. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Both boys are from Regina but were visiting Fort Qu'Appelle for the gathering. Authorities say the two may have returned to Regina but that has not been confirmed.

While the boys are not believed to be at risk, police say due to their age it is important that they are located.

If you have information about the whereabouts of the two boys, contact the Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP Detachment or Saskatchewan Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.