Regina police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

James Jebb Lynch was last seen on the 1600 block of Albert Street around 2:50 p.m. CST.

Lynch is described as a Caucasian boy, about five feet eight inches tall, 110 pounds, with a light complexion, short, blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police do not believe he has come to any harm but are concerned for him due to his age.

Anyone with information on Lynch's whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.