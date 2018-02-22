Regina police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Nathan Wasequate was last seen on the 200 block of Osler Street in Regina around 5 a.m. CST on Thursday.

He is described as being approximately five feet tall, 160 pounds, with short, black hair. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie with the Marvel comic book character Venom on the front, grey pants, black winter boots, and possibly a hat.

Police would like to ensure his safety due to the weather and his age.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.