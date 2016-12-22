Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon.

Allan Joseph Pascal-Wolfe was last seen in Regina in the 800 block of Horace St. around noon.

He is approximately 5'4, 100 lbs, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing black jeans, a black ball cap, a beige hoodie and dark blue and neon green Nike runners.

Police say there is no reason to believe the boy has come to harm, but they want to locate him to ensure he is safe.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847.