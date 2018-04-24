Regina police searching for missing boy

Regina police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Dylan Lonechild was last spotted on the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue, wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie with "ELEMENT" written on it.

Lonechild is described as being five feet six inches tall, about 80 pounds, with short brown hair.

Police say there is no reason to believe he has come to any harm but they are concerned for his safety due to his age.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.