Regina police are renewing their calls for the public's help, as they search for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Aiden Benjamin David-Rae Friday has not been seen for nearly three weeks.

He was last seen on January 19th, around 3 p.m. CST in the 800 block of Regina's Athol St.

He was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Police reissued their request for the public's help yesterday afternoon, but say there is no reason to believe the boy has been harmed.

They say he is vulnerable because of his age, however, and they want to determine if he is safe.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.