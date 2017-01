Regina police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Aiden Benjamin David-Rae Friday was last seen around 3 p.m. CST Thursday in the 800 block of Athol St.

He was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Police are concerned because of the boy's age, but they say there is no reason to believe he has been harmed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.