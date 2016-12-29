Regina police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Thona Benjoe has been missing since Dec. 26 and was last seen on the 8300 block of Fairway Crescent.

Police do not believe she is in any danger or that harm may come to her but she is considered vulnerable because of her age.

She is described as being Aboriginal, approximately 5'5, 140 lbs with a medium build, medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Benjoe's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Regina police at 1-306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.