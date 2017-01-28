Regina police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two 12-year-old boys who have been missing since Friday.

Traden Kakakaway and Malakie Halkett were last seen on Trifunov Bay in the city's north end at around 9:45 p.m. CST.

Kakakaway is described as having shoulder-length straight brown hair, a thin build with medium complexion and brown eyes. He is five-foot-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey and blue muscle shirt with grey jogging pants.

Halkett is roughly the same weight and height. He has slightly curly light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans and a black Crooks and Castle t-shirt.

There is no reason to believe they have come to harm but police are concerned due to their age.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.