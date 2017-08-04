Regina police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

Aaron Oshua Lagimodiere was last seen on the 4500 block of Second Avenue at about 7 p.m. CST.

He is described as being Indigenous, approximately five foot five inches tall, 177 pounds, with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.

Police say there is no reason to believe any harm has come to him but are concerned due to his age.

Anyone with information on Lagimodiere's whereabouts are asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.