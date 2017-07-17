The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 10-year-old boy last seen early Sunday afternoon.

Hunter Alexander Pushkarenko was last seen in Regina on the 4700 block of Pasqua Street at 1 p.m. CST.

He is described as about four feet six inches tall, 62 pounds, and has brown hair. He was wearing grey shorts, a grey hoodie with "Canada" printed on it, blue and pink Nike shoes, and red and white socks.

Police say there is no reason to believe the child has come to harm, but he is vulnerable because of his age and police need to ensure that he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777- 6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.