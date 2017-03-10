It's nutty and freezing cold — and we're not talking about the ice cream.

It may be bitterly cold outside (about –20 C), but that's not stopping a popular Regina ice cream shop from holding its "spring" opening.

Milky Way Ice Cream is seasonal and sells ice cream out of windows to people waiting outside. But owners decided today was the day to open their shutters.

"We've been here for 37 years and this is the earliest we have ever opened and probably the coldest," said co-owner Carole Boldt.

Carole Boldt said Milky Way Ice Cream picks a date each spring to open and sticks by it — despite the weather. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Boldt said they checked the weather forecast a few weeks ago and this week was showing temperatures up to 7 C.

"So we just went ahead and did it. We pick a date and just do it," Boldt said.

Soon enough, people started freaking out on Twitter.

Only in SK when it's -30 Celsius will there be a line-up here today.At least we don't have to worry about it melting! Love ice cream and SK! https://t.co/wp8Bnjef03 — @candace_hill728

The cold weather didn't seem to bother the shop's first customer of the season, Marilyn Kurtz.

"The cool thing is, it's not melting!" said Kurtz, enjoying the coveted first cone of the season.

Milky Way's first customer of 2017, Marilyn Kurtz, didn't just buy herself ice cream. She also bought it for everyone in line behind her. (Matt Howard/CBC)

She said her family have been going to Milky Way for years. She fondly remembers her parents hauling the kids into the car on a Sunday afternoon for a cone.

"We've enjoyed this place for like, years and years," she said.

The day was made sweeter for those in line behind Kurtz. She ended up paying it forward and buying their cones as well.

Others say it's a great way to fight back against winter.

I am way too excited for this on such a cold day! https://t.co/b0UEunZN0G — @TallGrassShirts

The BEST way to show winter who’s boss, right #regina? https://t.co/Bb6yQGQVkd — @KruseGlass

Boldt is tickled to see her loyal customers back again this year.

"It's like a homecoming," she said.

Milky Way co-owner Carole Boldt has been serving up ice cream for decades in Regina. (Matt Howard/CBC)

The official opening happened at 11 a.m. CST.

And the flavour of the day? It's coconut.