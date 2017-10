Nine military medals that were stolen from a Kindersley, Sask., home some time last weekend have been turned in to police.

Someone broke into the home and took nine medals that were issued by the British army.

The medals were related to conflicts in Bosnia, Macedonia, the Gulf War and Saudi Arabia, Northern Ireland, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Nations.

There was a Queen's Jubilee medal stolen as well.

No suspects have been identified in the case and investigation is ongoing.