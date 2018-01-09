A 44-year-old man from Midale, Sask., is dead after he was struck by a semi on Highway 39 just northwest of Estevan on Monday.

Police said it appeared the man had been in a vehicle, which was pulled over, and was struck by the semi when he stepped out of his vehicle at around 5:50 p.m. CST.

The 44-year-old was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The driver of the semi was uninjured and remained on scene.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and no more details will be released.

Estevan is 187 kilometres southeast of Regina.