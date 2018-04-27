Midale deaths confirmed as murder-suicide, RCMP say

The deaths of two people in Midale are the result of a murder-suicide, the RCMP announced on Friday.

Midale business owner Patrick Ng, 74, killed one of his employees, 61-year-old Mary Lou Clauson, and then killed himself, according to a news release.

The cause of their deaths will not be released.

Police found the bodies after being called to a business in the community on April 20. The deaths were treated as suspicious.

No further updates will be issued, RCMP said.