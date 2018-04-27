Skip to Main Content
Midale deaths confirmed as murder-suicide, RCMP say

Notifications

Midale deaths confirmed as murder-suicide, RCMP say

The deaths of two people in Midale are the result of a murder-suicide, the RCMP announced on Friday.

Cause of deaths not being release

CBC News ·
The two Midale deaths have been deemed to be a murder-suicide. (CBC)

The deaths of two people in Midale are the result of a murder-suicide, the RCMP announced on Friday.

Midale business owner Patrick Ng, 74, killed one of his employees, 61-year-old Mary Lou Clauson, and then killed himself, according to a news release. 

The cause of their deaths will not be released.

Police found the bodies after being called to a business in the community on April 20. The deaths were treated as suspicious.

No further updates will be issued, RCMP said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us