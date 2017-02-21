Michelle Englot has won seven provincial curling championships draped in Saskatchewan green but this weekend, she skipped Team Manitoba to a win over Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont.

"It was a little surreal, for sure," Englot said. "I've worn the green jacket many times and playing against it was definitely different."

Englot described skipping Manitoba as the perfect opportunity for her to eventually qualify for the upcoming Winter Olympic trials.

'I'm really thankful that Saskatchewan has been backing me so strongly.' - Michelle Englot

"That's the point where I'm at in my career," she said.

The goal is to win the tournament and gain some more points in the Canadian Team Ranking System, which factors into Olympic qualifying, Englot said.

Englot said she has received support from all over Saskatchewan, including from the families of the team she defeated this weekend.

"We claim our homegrown Saskatchewan athletes," Englot said.

"I'm really thankful that Saskatchewan has been backing me so strongly."

Englot said the dedication and commitment of her teammates contributed to her decision to join the team following the departure of former Manitoba skip Kristy McDonald.

Englot said the team has been playing three out of four weekends every month, beginning in the fall, not including individual and team practice sessions.

"We had our growing pains but we definitely have worked through a lot of things, on and off the ice," Englot said.

Team Manitoba is currently one of two teams that are undefeated so far at the tournament. Both Manitoba and Ontario have a 5-0 record.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, has yet to win a game and is sporting a 0-5 winless streak.

Englot attributes the team's success to consistency, resiliency and a strong relationship off the sheet.