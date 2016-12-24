Regina's Michelle Englot played as Saskatchewan's skip for many years, with seven provincial curling championships to show for it. But now — she has skipped her way over to Manitoba.

She now leads one of Manitoba's best teams, and her hope is that this will position her nicely for the 2017 Olympic trials.

"It was definitely an opportunity that I didn't think I could pass up at this point in my curling career," Englot said.

New beginnings

Englot started with the new team in the fall, and said the year has been successful so far.

"We did have some up and downs throughout the season, but the month of November was very solid for us."

The team is ranked in the top five in Curling Canada's Canadian Team Ranking System standings.

Englot said building camaraderie both on and off the ice with her new team members will be essential to their success.

"Curling is very much a sport where, it's a small team with four players, and you need to know how to get the best out of each other," she said.

"Part of that development comes definitely from building relationships off the ice."

Saskatchewan is home

Englot still lives and works in Regina while juggling playing for the Manitoba team.

Englot will be curling in the Manitoba women's championship the same weekend the Saskatchewan provincial championship is on. Englot has been playing in Saskatchewan's provincial championships since 1987.

"Driving to Manitoba while the Saskatchewan playdowns are on will certainly be interesting," Englot said, adding that's when she thinks the switch to Manitoba will really sink in.

"I think people still see me as a Saskatchewan girl, and they still think that it's a Saskatchewan girl having success. I'm very happy with the support I have received."

Next up, Englot will be in North Battleford, Sask., at the Canadian Open Grand Slam of Curling from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8.